Bridge closure in Charleston area creating traffic headaches

A bridge closure in the Charleston area is impacting traffic. The closure is creating a traffic headache for motorists who need to use it.

A day after the westbound lanes on Interstate 526 were closed due to a broken cable on the James B. Edwards Bridge, The Post and Courier reports that heavy traffic snarled its way throughout East Cooper to get around the closed lanes Tuesday.

The broken cable forced emergency repairs to the bridge, which goes over the Wando River.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that he is being briefed on the situation. “To be sure we know exactly what the situation is and fix it as quickly as we can. We’ve had extra personnel on duty.”

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said that a detailed inspection was expected to take at least two days and that based on those details the bridge running from Mount Pleasant to Daniel Island could be closed for longer.