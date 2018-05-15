DHEC flu expert: “It was a severe season”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s resident expert on the flu says the state saw a lot of the illness this flu season.

Although the final flu season numbers won’t be counted until late summer, so far this flu season, which started in October 2017, 265 people died from the flu in South Carolina. Three of those victims were children age 4 and younger.

“People were sicker,” said Dr. Teresa Foo, DHEC Immunization and Medical Consultant. “We saw a lot of flu illness this year.”

DHEC reports 4,441 people were sick enough from the flu to require hospitalization.

“It was a severe season. So we saw higher numbers of hospitalizations. Higher number of deaths. Higher number of cases than we’ve seen in the previous few seasons.”

Dr. Foo said the most common strain of the flu in South Carolina was also one of the more aggressive strains — AH3N2.

“That strain tends to be more severe,” she explained. “So it causes more severe illness, more complications. So that was the predominant strain. So even though the vaccine did protect against that our vaccines are not as good against that strain.”

However Dr. Foo said flu vaccinations are the most effective way at preventing the illness.

“It still is important to get vaccinated and people who get vaccinated don’t get as sick,” she said. “It prevents complications, hospitalizations, especially for those who are at higher risk like older adults, those with chronic illnesses, young children, pregnant women.”

Although DHEC gets reports of the flu year-round, its peak season runs from October through April. In the last week of December 2017, 52 cases were reported. December was the peak month for flu reports.

“We still are seeing cases,” Dr. Foo said.

“The important thing I think that we learned from this flu season, and that hopefully the public learns as well, is that the flu can be very deadly and it can really cause severe illness and the best protection against the flu is the flu vaccination.”

Click here to see the most recent Flu Watch report.