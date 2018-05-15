South Carolina native and former astronaut donates personal artifacts to the University of South Carolina

Former NASA astronaut and administrator and South Carolina native, Charles Bolden, has given his personal archive to the University of South Carolina.

On Monday at the university Bolden said it was a thrill to donate his personal effects. “Exciting for me being a native of Columbia, but also really exciting because we had done the same thing for my mother’s work.”

On Monday Bolden also talked about his collection, career and the future of space exploration with high school students and guests at the university’s annual Thomas Cooper Society Dinner.

Bolden said it will be a team effort to get humans to Mars. “Getting to Mars and back safely is going to be an international effort.”

The items he donated to the university are quite varied. “Actually contribute my papers and artifacts from my time in the Marine Corp and NASA and other places.”

Born in 1946 in Columbia, Bolden graduated from C. A. Johnson High School in 1964 and received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. He earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical science in 1968 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. In 1977, he earned a master of science degree in systems management from the University of Southern California.

Bolden also had a long and distinguished military career. He flew more than 100 combat missions during the Vietnam War. He later served as a test pilot for the Naval Air Test Center’s Systems Engineering and Strike Aircraft Test Directorates.

After completing his service as an astronaut in 1994, he served as the assistant commandant of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy and in 1998 as the commanding general of the Marine expeditionary force attached to Operation Desert Thunder in Kuwait.

He last served as commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, prior to his retirement from the Marine Corps