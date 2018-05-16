FBI agents visit failed nuclear expansion site as part of investigation

A state agency has revealed FBI agents spent time at the VC Summer site as part of their ongoing investigation into the failed nuclear expansion project there.

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff did not release information on last week’s visit until Tuesday. The agents spent nearly the entire week at the plant in Fairfield County. The office did not reveal what the 16 agents were doing there.

The State newspaper reports the State Law Enforcement Division also is conducting its own investigation.

SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned the expansion project last July after nearly a decade and $9 billion.

The Office of Regulatory Staff acts as the intermediary between utilities and South Carolina ratepayers. The agency revealed the visit by FBI and Justice Department personnel as part of its weekly “New Nuclear Development” report.