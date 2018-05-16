Gov. McMaster joins other Republicans in calling for President Trump to receive Nobel Peace Prize

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spearheaded a group of Republican governors who signed a letter of support for President Donald Trump’s nomination to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

In part, the letter reads: “We, the undersigned governors of the United States of America, support the nomination of President Donald. J. Trump, by members of the United States Congress, to receive the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula after more than 60 years of conflict and division.

“I think he has done more for peace in a short period of time than we’ve seen anybody do in many years,” McMaster said in a Tuesday press conference. “So, I and other governors have joined together to make that recommendation and we hope it will happen. He deserves it.”

While the GOP governors — many of them facing primary challengers this summer — crafted the letter early in the week, their timing came as North Korea threatened to pull out of talks with the U.S. According to South Korean media, the government accused the United States of pushing for the country’s de-nuclearization without its own concessions.

The other six governors who signed the letter are Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer; Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey; West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice; and Maine Gov. Paul LePage.