Governor’s School senior earns national honors for creative writing

A senior at the Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is graduating this month with national honors.

Aidan Forster is from Taylors. He was one of 20 students selected nationwide as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. He is the only student from South Carolina nominated by the National YoungArts Foundation and was selected as a finalist in creative writing.

He said the honor was the culmination of one year of work and it’s the accomplishment of which he’s most proud.

“It’s essentially placing us onto an equal promontory of young artists which is really exciting for me,” he said. “To be included with these people whose performances I saw who absolutely blew me away and stupefied me and how incredible their artistry is, just to think that my art has the potentiality is really exciting.”

Among his other honors, Forster was the inaugural recipient of the 2018 YoungArts Lin Arison Excellence in Writing Award, which provides a $50,000 scholarship. In the 2018 National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition he receivedAidan received several medals for his writing portfolio. He is a National Merit Finalist. He was included in the 2017 Best New Poets annual anthology of 50 poems from emerging writers published by the University of Virginia.

“The primary power of language for me is the capacity for empathy or for generating a sort of empathetic experience in the readers, sort of like translating an experience that is otherwise inexplainable or unexplainable,” he said.

Forster was accepted at Yale University, Stanford University, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania, University of California Berkeley and will be attending Brown University in the fall to study literary arts.

He credits his experience and the teachers at the Governor’s School for encouraging his creativity.

“From the first day of class I felt like I was an adult,” he said. “I was being treated as an adult. It was a mature space for the configuration of language. I never felt like, ‘oh, I’m a teenager writing poems.”

Forster said he’s also grateful for his 14 classmates with whom he’s shared his days for the past two years.

“It’s been really incredible to have that close support network and to have access and those constant artistic translations and dialogues fueling my work.”