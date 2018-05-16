McCormick County deputies help wrangle loose kangaroo near Clarks Hill

McCormick County deputies had to track an animal outside their usual loose cattle or stray dog call.

The Sheriff’s Office said it worked early Tuesday morning to help track down a pet kangaroo which escaped from a farm in the Clarks Hill area.

“Initially, I thought it was a prank call,” Sheriff Clarke Stearns said. “And, of course, we respond to every call that we get no matter what it may be. And they responded to that one and found a kangaroo.”

Stearns said a driver along Highway 28 called 911 after spotting the animal, which was less than 500 yards from its owner’s property. Deputies suspected the kangaroo belonged to the farm, which is known for its legally-owned exotic animals. The sheriff said the kangaroo’s owner did have the proper permits.

Deputies helped shepherd the kangaroo back towards the farm, where the owner eventually corralled it.

“In 31-plus years of doing this, I’d never had a call for a kangaroo,” Stearns noted, drily. “I didn’t even know there was a kangaroo living in McCormick County until (Tuesday).”

He did warn residents not to approach kangaroos in the unlikely event they encounter them in a South Carolina roadway. Large kangaroos can be dangerous if they feel threatened and their kicks can cause serious injury.