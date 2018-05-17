All military retirees invited to appreciation days at Fort Jackson

Retirees from all branches of military service are invited to attend Military Appreciation Days at Fort Jackson this weekend.

Thursday through Saturday, retired military personnel can attend special events and update their benefits paperwork.

“They can come in and find out about benefits they have available to them as well as give them the chance to update a lot of their records that need to be updated,” said Pat Jones, Garrison Public Affairs Officer.

“A lot of times people just don’t have the time to get onto the installation to update their records and get new ID cards and things like that because many of our retirees have second jobs,” Jones said. “The hours that many of our services are open, they find themselves not able to get from where they work to the installation to go ahead and take care of those things. So this is an opportunity for us to open the doors to them so that we make the special push to make sure that we’re there for them.”

Visitors with proper military identification will be allowed to enter the post. Their documents will be checked at the Visitor Control Center at the gate.

“The big push is getting everybody in so they can update all their records and things,” Jones said. “But there’s a lot of other things going on. They’re starting off on Thursday morning with a continental breakfast, then from that, taking everybody up to Hilton Field to observe a graduation and give the veterans and retirees an opportunity to participate.’

Prior to the Basic Combat Training Graduation Ceremony at Hilton Field, there will be a pinning ceremony for Vietnam Veterans.

The free continental breakfast at the Officers Club begins at 7:30 a.m., Thursday and to avoid the traffic associated with the graduation, participants will be given transportation to Hilton Field and returned back to the Officers Club after the graduation. Retirees will have the option to march in the “Pass in Review” and they will have reserved VIP seating. Graduation starts at 9 a.m.

Other events:

A Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m., Friday, at the Fort Jackson Golf Club. Golf Club Members pay $45 per person. Non-members and guest prices are $55 per person. Prices include cart and user fees, prizes, a barbecue lunch and grounds maintenance fees for non-members.

The Main Exchange and Commissary will participate in Retiree Appreciation Days Saturday with in-store sales beginning 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A Retiree Health and Benefits Exposition is scheduled for May 19. The expo will take place at the Solomon Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Health services and informational organizations will be on-site at the expo the South Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs and various Fort Jackson activities.

Retirees are also invited to participate in the Victory Bingo at 1:30 p.m., and a No Tap Bowling; both events are scheduled for May 19. All retirees who plan to participate in tournaments should call the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Business Operations Office at 751-3411.