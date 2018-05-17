Historic plantation home reopens for tours after renovation

Four years ago an ice storm damaged the roof at historic Kensington in Eastover and the mansion’s future was uncertain.

Now the plantation home has been restored and is ready to open for tours in June.

“It’s in great condition,” said Samantha Cook with International Paper. “It was an important investment for us to make to preserve it.”

The mansion is owned by International Paper, which paid an undisclosed amount for the renovation. The roof was severely damaged during a 2014 ice storm.

“We appreciate the history and we are committed to being good stewards and keeping that piece of history alive for current and future South Carolinians and beyond to discover,” Cook said.

“We’re ecstatic to see the condition that the recent preservation work has left the building in,” said John Sherrer, Director of Cultural Resources at Historic Columbia. Sherrer and Historic Columbia were familiar with the home prior to its closing in 2014. “It’s brilliant. Very, very glad to see it’s been so well taken care of. . . I was just blown away. Every detail has been covered. The interior is — it’s so beautiful.”

Sherrer said before the renovation the house “was in good shape but there was some work that needed to be done here and there.”

“We want to make sure that we give the property the respect and significance that it has and I think that the house is entering kind of a new history,” Cook said. “It looks fantastic. We’re going to open it to the public. We’re so excited to do that.”

The project focused on maintaining the historic integrity of the mansion. It is considered a hybrid restoration and rehabilitation because it included preserving, repairing and/or replacing existing fabric, while restoring and upgrading systems to ensure the property is functional and safe. Work on the mansion included a full roof replacement and significant interior and exterior repairs.

“Historic Columbia, as a historic preservation entity and a historic education entity, we’re very excited to be partnering with International Paper not just on the preservation of the structure but also learning more about the people who lived and worked there,” Sherrer said.

Along with the renovation, International Paper is now working with Historic Columbia to research a slave dwelling on the property. Some of the primary research on the estate had been completed by the Scarborough-Hamer Foundation, which is no longer active.

“We’re excited about adding to that because you never really stop discovering things,” Sherrer said. “It’s always good to go back and take a look at your historic properties and your historic references and resources and ask questions about them.”

“What Historic Columbia is doing is really something that’s special for us because it’s an opportunity for us to kind of reinvest ourselves in this Lower Richland site, add to the existing scholarship on the people who were associated with the property, the owners, the enslaved persons who worked there and also just the general content and context of the plantation,” he said.

Cook said the company’s relationship with Historic Columbia has been invaluable.

“They have been incredibly helpful through the process. We’re not the experts and they certainly are,” she said.

Cook said after the house closed after the 2014 ice storm damage, the interior renovations took about 14 months to complete.

“We’re excited to be able to get back to access Kensington because it is a shared resource and a shared and treasured and very finite and irreplaceable resource for the community,” Sherrer said. “So we applaud International Paper’s stewardship of it and we’re very thankful for us being able to continue in the partnership.”

The tours on June 9 are sold out but Cook said more are planned for the fall. Click here for information.

About Kensington:

Kensington Mansion is a Renaissance Revival Villa style mansion built between 1852 and 1854 as part of the Headquarters Plantation. It has 29 rooms and 12,000 square feet of floor space. International Paper, formerly Union Camp, purchased the Kensington property in the early 1980s and restored the mansion after it had been used as a storage area for farm equipment, fertilizer and feed for animals. Over the years, IP has used the property for a variety of company and community purposes and the property has had varying levels of public access.