SC Attorney General Alan Wilson helps launch digital prescription drug safety initiative for teens

Attorney General Alan Wilson joined Greenville County Schools Thursday at the launch of a new educational initiative aimed to empower South Carolina high school students with the skills to make safe and healthy decisions about prescription medications and understand the dangers of misusing these drugs. The program launch was held at Mauldin High School with representatives from the student government as well as school and district leadership.

The program is available in select high schools across the state at no cost to the schools through support from founding members of the Prescription Drug Safety Network, which represents state and industry leaders, healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and community foundations all dedicated to stemming the opioid epidemic through a national youth prevention effort.

“South Carolina ranks 9th in the nation for the number of opioids being prescribed,” said Wilson in a release. “We need to proactively educate young people on making informed, healthy decisions when it comes to prescription medications so we treat the cause and not the symptom.”

The Prescription Drug Safety program uses an evidence-based, public health approach to empower high school students with the skills and knowledge they need to make safe and healthy decisions about prescription drugs. Through interactive scenarios and self-guided activities, students learn the facts about drugs, how to properly use and dispose of them, and how to step in when faced with a situation involving misuse. The course is aligned with the Centers for Disease Control’s National Health Education Standards and state academic standards.

In addition to the activation in South Carolina, the Prescription Drug Safety Network has supported programs all across the nation reaching over 50,000 high school students this academic year.

The digital prescription drug abuse prevention course is the flagship initiative of the Prescription Drug Safety Network, the nation’s first public-private initiative to combat prescription drug abuse by providing prevention education to schools across the US. Walmart is a partner in the nationwide coalition, which is committed to empowering Americans with the skills to make safe and healthy decisions about prescription drug use for themselves, their families, and their communities.