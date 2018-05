Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Governor orders highway officials to switch over a remaining bridge to two-way traffic after westbound bridge shut down

— Authorities accuse Columbia man of threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Kentucky high school graduation

— An inmate’s attorney claims his client still fears for his life at Lee Correctional, one month after fatal riot

— Historic plantation closed for four years due to ice storm damage will reopen for tours in Richland County