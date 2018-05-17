University of South Carolina finance professor: Make sure you’re properly insured before hurricane season

Now is the time for homeowners to make sure their insurance policies cover them for water damage as hurricane season approaches.

University of South Carolina finance professor Bob Hartwig told South Carolina Radio Network that homeowners insurance policies do not cover water damage caused by a hurricane or flooding. “Your homeowners policy doesn’t cover you for flood damage. This is the number one thing people need to take into account.”

“So, you need a separate flood policy. And the policy will not go into force for 30 days, so now is the time before we get to the height of hurricane season,” said Hartwig.

He said now is the time to make sure you are properly covered. “You’re going to need to speak to your agent or call your insurer to make sure you are appropriately insured.”

Hurricane season officially begins June 1. ‘The height of hurricane season which begins in August and September and here in South Carolina goes well into October,” Hartwig said.