USC finance professor: Make sure you’re properly insured before hurricane season

Now is the time for homeowners to ensure their insurance policies cover water damage as hurricane season approaches.

University of South Carolina finance professor Bob Hartwig warned homeowners insurance policies do not cover water damage caused by a hurricane or flooding.

“This is the number one thing people need to take into account,” he said. “So, you need a separate flood policy. And the policy will not go into force for 30 days, so now is the time before we get to the height of hurricane season.”

He recommends speaking to an agent or insurer to make sure you are appropriately covered

Hurricane season officially begins June 1. ‘The height of hurricane season which begins in August and September and here in South Carolina goes well into October,” Hartwig said.

After nearly a decade of hurricanes passing largely offshore, South Carolina has seen two reach land along the coast in the past two years. Hurricanes Irma and Matthew caused flooding throughout the past two years. Meanwhile, the outer edges of Hurricane Joaquin caused extensive flooding throughout the Midlands and Pee Dee in 2015.