I-20/I-95 ramp closed nightly starting this weekend

Traffic will be completely shut down on the I-20 westbound off-ramp to I-95 southbound nightly from May 19 to May 26.

Eugene Parnell of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said the ramp’s design means it has to be closed.

“It wouldn’t be feasible to correct these without closing these clover-type ramps down,” he said. “Because it doesn’t have enough room on the ramp for any traffic to come through while we’re actually doing the work.”

The detour route will be marked. “There will be detour signs and message boards. Message boards have been notifying the public that this will occur,’ said Parnell.

The ramp will be closed entirely during the time frame, weather permitting. “Right now, the ramp will be closed from 8 at night to 6 in the morning. And this work should only take about a week, weather permitting,” Parnell said.

The closures are needed to complete the pavement repairs on the ramps.