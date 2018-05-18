Keurig announces 500 jobs at future Spartanburg County plant

A Vermont-based company which makes single-serve coffee brewing machines announced Friday it will build a new roasting and packaging facility in Spartanburg County.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., which manufactures the Keurig machines and the “K-Cups” that go inside them said Friday it plans to create 500 new jobs and invest $350 million in the facility near the town of Moore. The facility will primarily handle coffee roasting and packaging for the company’s single-serve K-Cup® pods, along with the potential to support beverage distribution and warehousing in the future.

“As we plan for the future, we’re pleased to locate our newest facility in Spartanburg County to support our growth,” Chief Supply Chain Officer Richard Jones said. “We view the region’s talented employee base and attractive business environment as the right place to invest.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, as well as a $3.8 million grant for Spartanburg County to help with infrastructure improvements at the future site in the Tyger River Industrial Park.

The company’s announcement did not give an opening date, but Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said it will be “sooner rather than later.”

“They have a timeline and it’s extremely aggressive,” said Britt, who chairs the council’s Economic Development Committee. “The pedal is to the metal. They want this building to be going up very quickly.”

Britt said Keurig Green Mountain purchased 50 acres on the site and plans to build a 1,5 million square-foot facility.