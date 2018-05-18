Law enforcement expo raises money for Crimestoppers reward fund

An expo featuring law enforcement agencies from throughout South Carolina Saturday is a fundraiser for the reward fund for Crimestoppers of the Midlands.

Crimestoppers nonprofit organizations statewide rely on donations to fund rewards for tips that lead to arrests.

Among the law enforcement officers attending the event Saturday in Columbia are the South Carolina deputies seen regularly on the Live PD television program.

“Anything that we need as far as information, Crimestoppers are the ones that foot the bill for the reward,” said Donnyray Campbell, one of the Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies who appears regularly on Live PD. “That’s very important because we know that money is, a lot of times, a motivator for a lot of things, either good or bad. But in this sense, it’s good so Crimestoppers is an amazing nonprofit organization.”

“Whenever we need tips or leads, Crimestoppers are usually the organization that gives the rewards for certain information that leads to the capturing of a suspect,” he said.

Campbell is one of dozens of Live PD officers who will be at the event Saturday to meet fans. He says the show allows the public to see what the job is like for a law enforcement officer.

“The community gets to see us at work and I feel like it’s built our relationship with law enforcement and Richland County and they embrace us as well,” he said. “They show a lot of support and I’m just enjoying it, the different people I got to meet. The different people I spoke with. It’s just an amazing experience.”

Campbell said his shift is like that of any other Richland County deputy.

“I’m not any different from any other deputy driving around the county, just every now and then cameras follow me,” he said.

Campbell said he’s excited about meeting fans of the show at the event Saturday. He said it’s important that law enforcement officers have good relationships with the communities they serve.

“If you have a case or something that. . . you need some help, nine times out of 10 the community is the one that helps you solve your cases or get leads or catch crimes in progress. I always want to show the community that I support them just as much as they support me.”

The Crimestoppers event is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds on Rosewood Drive in Columbia. Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for kids. VIP tickets are available for $50. Click here for tickets or information.

There will be demonstrations, law enforcement vehicles and equipment, food trucks, ice cream and beverages.

Participating law enforcement agencies:

• Richland County Sheriff’s Department

• West Columbia Police Department

• SC Law Enforcement Division

• Irmo Police Department

• Federal Bureau of Investigation

• SC Highway Patrol

• Newberry Sheriff’s Department

• Batesburg-Leesville Police Department

• Cayce Department of Public Safety

• Lexington Sheriff’s Department

• Lexington Police Department

• SC Department of Corrections

• Lexington EMS

• Columbia/Richland Fire Department

• Kershaw Sheriff’s Office

• SC Probation, Parole, Pardon Services