Traffic to move both directions along Wando River bridge during rush hour

South Carolina highway officials will temporarily allow traffic to travel both directions along the remaining Interstate 526 bridge over the Wando River after a snapped cable led them to close all westbound lanes on the other earlier this week.

Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin said the Department of Transportation will convert the remaining bridge to two-lane traffic during rush hour for the next three weeks — the amount of time they think emergency repairs will take.

“We understand with this bridge being out… that it’s got a major impact on the traveling times and the safety of the traveling public,” Colvin told reporters in a Friday briefing with reporters.

Colvin said the switchover will begin during Monday morning rush hour, but officials plan a test run once work on a crossover lane finishes Sunday afternoon.

SCDOT closed the westbound bridge to all traffic after inspectors discovered the ruptured cable on Monday. The resulting traffic rerouted through detour routes has often doubled or even tripled the travel time for many Mount Pleasant commuters.

Traffic engineer Rob Perry said officials made the decision despite knowing it will also hurt traffic going the other way. “By doing this we’re going to alleviate some of that congestion on the Ravenel (Bridge),” he said. “By opening up that route, you’ve got three options (for detours) now.”

Perry said the agency will post travel times on sign boards and its website to help drivers determine which route will be quickest for their commute.