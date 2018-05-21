Charleston and Mount Pleasant officials say DOT did not inform about Wando bridge problems

Charleston and Mount Pleasant officials said they were not informed about Wando bridge problems.

The Post and Courier reports that the South Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) did not that let city and town leaders know about the broken cable and that they had made the decision to close the westbound lanes on the bridge catching local governments off guard.

Gov. McMaster’s office also said he was not informed of the problems.

Inspectors find the problem with the cable on the Wando River bridge Monday, after which they closed the westbound lanes on the bridge.

Local officials said that the DOT did not give them any indication of problems with the James B. Edwards Bridge before shutting down the westbound lanes Monday, May 14 creating traffic jams in the area.