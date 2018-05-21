Hayek Center will add new dimension to Clemson University business education

Clemson University’s College of Business will add a new dimension to its research and education with the addition of The Hayek Center for the Business of Prosperity, according to the research center’s new leader.

Economics professor Reed Watson will lead daily operations and fundraising efforts for the center, which recently was approved by the university’s board of trustees. Watson told South Carolina Radio Network the new center will examine the fundamental purpose of business, through research and teaching.

“What we think is that this dimension of their education can set apart Clemson graduates from the rest of the rest of the undergraduate business world,” he said.

Watson said the first undergraduate course offered through The Hayek Center this fall, “Why Business?” will take a non-traditional look at business

Watson said the research center’s mission will advance the intent of university founder Thomas Green Clemson by exploring the potential for an open marketplace of goods and ideas to promote prosperity in the state of South Carolina and beyond. “Business is more than just about profits. It’s about enriching each other’s life. If they already get an education on the how of business, the Hayek Center is all about helping them understand the why of business,” said Watson.

The Hayek Center is being funded by private gifts and is named for Nobel Prize-winning economist Friedrich Hayek.