Judge rules Greenwood can replace war monument plaques which segregate fallen military based on race

A state judge has cleared the way for officials to replace a controversial war monument in Greenwood, allowing the American Legion to remove a 70-year-old plaque which lists the town’s war dead by race.

Circuit Judge Frank Addy did not address the larger issue of whether a state law which prevents towns from altering or removing old monuments is constitutional. Instead he ruled that the Greenwood monument is not covered by the law because it is technically owned by the local American Legion chapter, despite being in a public park.

The town and American Legion have struggled for more than three years to change the plaques on the monument, which lists the fallen from World War I and World War II as “White” and “Colored.” Greenwood Mayor Welborn Adams has tried to replace them with plaques that list the dead in alphabetical order.

Judge Addy ruled the 2000 Heritage Act could not legally apply to privately-owned monuments.

“If interpreted in this manner, the Act would clearly abridge a private organization’s First Amendment right to alter, modify, disavow or clarify their organization’s prior speech,” he wrote, before adding he was “…unfamiliar with any principle of law which allows the government to forever enshrine the private speech of a private individual.”

Five men representing the legion sued the state in 2015, seeking a judge’s order to allow the fix.

The state Department of Archives and History had raised concerns about the town’s plans, worried the 1948 plaques could themselves be considered historically-protected objects.