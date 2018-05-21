Palmetto Poison Center says play it safe with generators after hurricanes

Hurricane season starts next week, and preparation also includes being prepared for the aftermath.

Managing director of the Palmetto Poison Center Jill Michels told South Carolina Radio Network that using a generator the right way is important in the wake of a hurricane. “Generator safety, we want to make sure if you’re using a gas-powered generator, do not use it in the house. It needs to be outside of the house at least fifteen feet away.”

She says the carbon monoxide can be deadly. “That includes not putting it in the garage even if the garage doors are open. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, orderless tasteless gas. So, you’re not aware of it in the environment.”

Michels said that the effects of becoming sick from carbon monoxide can mimic other sicknesses. “It can cause symptoms initially like food poisoning, headache, dizziness, sick to your stomach. So you may not even be aware you’re being exposed to it.”

She also said that using a grill, gas or charcoal inside will also produce harmful carbon monoxide.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins Friday, June 1st.