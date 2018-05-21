Spartanburg teacher program for autism education hopes to go statewide

Organizers of a first-of-its-kind program that teaches Spartanburg County public school teachers how to work with students who have autism hope to eventually offer it to teachers statewide.

Converse College offered the courses to educators in the Spartanburg County School districts, 35 of which completed the program earlier this month. The inaugural program was designed to give educators the information they need to work with students who have autism spectrum disorder.

“They were finding that teachers were unprepared for students with autism,” said Kylie McKinney, Autism Specialist at Spartanburg County Schools and program participant.

“Going back into my classroom and working with my students who were on the spectrum and absolutely seeing what benefit that class was going to have on those children and, to me, to know how to better help them and how to incorporate learning into their environment that specifically addressed their ASD,” she said.

The program started in 2014 with teachers taking classes after their school days had ended. The course was paid for by the school districts.

“They really gave up a lot of their time to be able to do this,” she said.

McKinney said the hope is the South Carolina Department of Education will get involved and expand the program to offer to teachers statewide.

“We’ve proposed it to hopefully, be, one day — maybe not soon — but one day, be recognized so that more teachers outside of Spartanburg County can be involved in this.”

According to Centers for Disease Control Statistics, one in 59 children has autism spectrum disorder, which is a 150 percent increase from 2000.

“We know that it’s growing,” McKinney said. “It’s very rapidly growing at that, so we want to be able to best support these students coming into the classroom.”

“We are able to go into classrooms and best support those teachers and help them understand, well, this maybe works better for a child on the spectrum vs. a child who has, maybe a learning disability or ADHD or an emotional disability,” she said. “We treat students based on their needs, not necessarily their labels.”

The program was developed and taught by Spartanburg County Schools Lead Autism Specialist Elena Ghionis.

“If we all go in and tell one person something that we’ve learned about how to work with a child with autism, that one teacher turns around and goes and tells one other person, or that nurse tells another nurse, and that counselor tells another counselor, I mean really, the effects of this class could be tenfold,” McKinney said.

“We can, essentially, revolutionize the way that people view autism in a classroom and we don’t have to be worried that we don’t know what to do with a child who’s on the spectrum, that we can be confident in teaching them and knowing that our practices are in the best interest of the child,” McKinney said. “These educators will just know what these children need.”

“There are a lot of components to autism,” she said. “There are a lot characteristics and once you start peeling back the layers you can get really great things out of children . . . now we’re equipped to handle that challenge.”