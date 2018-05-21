Wilson learns of NRA endorsement day before Texas school shooting

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson learned he received the endorsement of the National Rifle Association one day before last week’s deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Wilson sent a tweet Thursday, the day before the shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed ten people, announcing the endorsement.

I’m proud to receive the sole endorsement by the NRA in the race for Attorney General. When it comes to defending your 2nd Amendment rights, my record is spotless. pic.twitter.com/Uv4PaKRi2Y — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) May 17, 2018

“The announcement came out before the school shooting and had it — at least I got notified of it prior — had we been aware, obviously we would not have done that,” he said Monday.

Gov. Henry McMaster received an endorsement from the NRA on the same day.

Wilson said he’s honored by the endorsement.

“Incredibly honored that the NRA chose me in the field of candidates for attorney general to say, ‘this is the guy that we want to protect our 2nd Amendment rights,’ and I’m very honored the NRA has chosen me and I look forward to working with them over the next four years,” he said.

Wilson said he believes his record as attorney general is consistent with the mission of the NRA. “I’ve had a very great relationship with the National Rifle Association,” he said. “We’ve taken extremely strong positions on the Second Amendment and people’s right to bear arms and to keep those arms. I’m very proud of that record of accomplishment as it relates to the Second Amendment and I’m honored.”

In discussing the timing of the endorsement, Wilson said his heart goes out to the victims of the recent school shootings and their families.

“As a parent, as a guy who takes his two kids to elementary school every morning and drops them off in the carpool line, this hits close to home. I mean, this is real. And, Second Amendment rights aside, as a parent, I can tell you our hearts go out to the families of those people in Texas and those students who lost their lives. This is just a horrible tragedy.”