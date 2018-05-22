“Conservative Buzzsaw” Templeton introduces Wilkins as “the hammer”

Republican candidate for governor Catherine Templeton toured South Carolina Tuesday to introduce her running mate, Upstate solicitor Walt Wilkins.

“Two of our state’s top problems are corruption and crime,” Templeton said at the announcement at her campaign office in West Columbia. “Walt’s wheelhouse is all of the very important things that keep us safe in South Carolina, and we’re going to work in partnership on those things.”

The 44-year-old Wilkins is a Greenville native who previously served as Assistant U.S. Attorney and U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina before being elected Thirteenth District Solicitor. Wilkins’ career includes prosecutions that led to convictions of gang members, potential terrorists and illegal immigrants.

“I have dedicated my life to serving the citizens of South Carolina,” Wilkins said. “I’ve been fighting corruption. I’ve been fighting crime for over a decade now and what we need is somebody who can go to Columbia, who owes nobody anything and can go in there and clean house and can operate and govern for the people of South Carolina.”

“What a novel idea that actually politicians go and work for the people of South Carolina and not for themselves,” he said. “Well, I’m here to assist her in doing that. I’ve been fighting corruption and crime most of all of my professional career and I look forward to doing it in a capacity as lieutenant governor.”

Templeton has referred to herself as a “conservative buzzsaw.” When asked what tool metaphor Wilkins will be, she replied, “He’s brought a hammer to crime. He’s the crime and corruption czar. I mean, he’s taken a hammer to all of this, all the bad guys. Whether it’s the corrupt politicians or the illegal immigrants or the gangs or the terrorists. This is our guy with the proven record to keep us safe in South Carolina.”

Templeton is one of nine candidates running for South Carolina governor. Five of those candidates will be on the Republican primary ballot.