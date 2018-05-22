Billing herself a ‘Conservative Buzzsaw,’ Templeton introduces Wilkins as ‘The Hammer’

Republican candidate for governor Catherine Templeton toured South Carolina on Tuesday to introduce her new running mate, 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

“Two of our state’s top problems are corruption and crime,” Templeton said to reporters at her campaign office in West Columbia. “Walt’s wheelhouse is all of the very important things that keep us safe in South Carolina, and we’re going to work in partnership on those things.”

The 44-year-old Wilkins is a Greenville native who previously served as Assistant U.S. Attorney and U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina before being elected solicitor for the Greenville area. Wilkins’ career includes prosecutions that led to convictions of gang members, potential terrorists and illegal immigrants.

“I have dedicated my life to serving the citizens of South Carolina,” Wilkins said. “I’ve been fighting corruption. I’ve been fighting crime for over a decade now and what we need is somebody who can go to Columbia, who owes nobody anything and can go in there and clean house and can operate and govern for the people of South Carolina.”

Templeton has referred to herself as a “conservative buzzsaw.” When asked what tool metaphor Wilkins will be, she replied, “He’s brought a hammer to crime. He’s the crime and corruption czar. I mean, he’s taken a hammer to all of this, all the bad guys. Whether it’s the corrupt politicians or the illegal immigrants or the gangs or the terrorists. This is our guy with the proven record to keep us safe in South Carolina.”

Templeton, the former director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, one of four Republicans challenging incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. Three Democratic candidates are also running for the spot. McMaster and Templeton are the only GOP candidates to pick a lieutenant governor, while the three Democrats all have.