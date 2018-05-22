Gov. McMaster wants DOT audit after I-526 bridge closure

Gov. Henry McMaster wants an outside investigation into state records after damage was discovered last week in a major bridge in the Charleston area. The Post and Courier reports that the governor told state transportation officials that they need to disclose information about the problems.

Inspectors came across a broken support cable May 14 in the James B. Edwards Bridge on the westbound lanes of Interstate 526, requiring the lanes be closed resulting in a traffic nightmare.

“Given the unexpected nature of the bridge closure,” McMaster wrote Tuesday in a letter to Secretary Christy Hall of the South Carolina Department of Transportation according to the newspaper, “it is imperative that SCDOT take additional steps to reassure public officials and the public at large that all South Carolina bridges are safe and properly maintained.”

Hall has said that there would be an audit of agency documents that she said is expected to be released publicly in the near future, but the governor said he wants a third-party entity to comb through the files and audit process for inspecting and maintaining all of the state’s bridges. McMaster said those findings should be made public.