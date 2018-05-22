NLRB decision clears way for smaller union vote at Boeing’s North Charleston plant

A federal board has cleared the way for some employees at Boeing’s North Charleston plant to vote on whether they wish to unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board’s regional director ruled Monday that flight readiness technicians and inspectors can schedule a vote on whether they wish to be represented by the International Association of Machinists.

A previous attempt to organize all production employees failed by an overwhelming vote. The IAM is now focusing on specific jobs at the plant rather than all employees. Roughly 178 employees would be eligible to vote.

Boeing had fought the effort, arguing to the NLRB that all its employees should vote. The aerospace manufacturer insisted it would be too difficult to set different collective bargaining rules for less than six percent of its production employees in North Charleston. Boeing indicated it will appeal the ruling, saying it would lead to a “gerrymandered, fractured unit.”

Flight line workers are usually responsible for the inspections and testing work done on newly-assembled aircraft. An IAM attorney said the employees are already considered separate from others at the plant because of their separate uniforms, training requirements and significantly higher pay.

The ruling by Regional Director John Doyle, Jr., found the “employees share a sufficiently distinct community of interest under the (NLRB’s)traditional criteria.”

The union ballot is scheduled for May 31.

Boeing South Carolina assembles 787 Dreamliner airliner variants at its North Charleston facility.