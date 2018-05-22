SC military aircraft rumble over State House en route to training mission

People gathered in Columbia Tuesday to watch some impressive South Carolina-based military aircraft provide a photo opportunity over the State House.

More than a dozen C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings took off Tuesday from Joint Base Charleston to provide airdrop support for the U.S. Army’s 509th Infantry Regiment, Fort Polk, Louisiana,

En route to Louisiana, the C-17s and their F-16 Fighting Falcon escorts from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover flew over the Cooper River Bridge and the State House.

“[the] Flyover was a showcase to the American public that the U.S. has the ability to harness massive amounts of air power and deliver that air power anywhere in the world at any time,” said Capt. Stephen Hudson, 169th Fighter Wing Chief of Public Affairs.

They were conducting an integrated large formation readiness exercise supporting the 509th Infantry Regiment’s personnel and heavy equipment airdrops over Fort Polk, according to officials at Joint Base Charleston.

“Our Rapid Global Mobility force is a partnership between active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian workforces, working together to execute the air mobility mission around the world,” said Col. Jimmy Canlas, 437th Airlift Wing commander. “Our Mobility Airmen enable the joint fight. Without our critical capabilities, combatant commanders would not be able to rapidly get the right people and equipment to the right place and time.”

“The ability of those C-17s to be loaded with paratroopers from the 509th and to be loaded up and transported across the country to Fort Polk, Louisiana just as they would and simulate a combat situation,” Hudson said.

The Fighting Falcons “are the most advanced F-16 in the arsenal that we fly here at McEntire Joint National Guard Base,” Hudson said.

“The reason the F-16s joined alongside the C-17s was, just as we would in combat, so the C-17s need support from — if there’s an air to air threat or air to ground threat, the F-16 is there to provide, basically, security to keep the troops in the aircraft safe,” Hudson said. “We say in the military, ‘we train like we fight’ so when you see F-16s paired with C-17s like you did today, that exercise there is really to train as we fight.”

Once at Fort Polk, they will conduct airdrops and low-level tactical training. Paratroopers and critical equipment will be dropped to simulate a joint forcible entry of the global response force. The crews and soldiers included active duty, National Guard and reserve units.

The aircraft cleared the State House from the south and flew north over Columbia’s Main Street. Some spectators cheered, some were awestruck silent by the show of military power.

“The crowds here on the State House grounds were pretty robust and we certainly appreciate everyone coming out and watching some really cool airpower,” Hudson said.