Military aircraft rumble over SC Statehouse en route to training mission

Those gathered at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia on Tuesday were treated to an impressive sight as South Carolina-based military aircraft provided a rare photo opportunity over the building’s famous dome.

More than a dozen C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings took off Tuesday from Joint Base Charleston to provide airdrop support for the U.S. Army’s 509th Infantry Regiment in Fort Polk, Louisiana,

While en route to Louisiana, the C-17s and their F-16 Fighting Falcon escorts from the SC Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing flew over the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston and the Statehouse in Columbia. The 169th is based out of McEntire Air National Guard base in Eastover.

“[The] flyover was a showcase to the American public that the U.S. has the ability to harness massive amounts of airpower and deliver that airpower anywhere in the world at any time,” said Capt. Stephen Hudson, 169th Fighter Wing Chief of Public Affairs.

The aircraft were conducting an integrated large formation readiness exercise while supporting the 509th Infantry Regiment’s personnel and heavy equipment airdrops over Fort Polk, according to officials at Joint Base Charleston.

“Our Rapid Global Mobility force is a partnership between active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian workforces, working together to execute the air mobility mission around the world,” 437th Airlift Wing commander Col. Jimmy Canlas said. “Our Mobility Airmen enable the joint fight. Without our critical capabilities, combatant commanders would not be able to rapidly get the right people and equipment to the right place and time.”

Hudson said the C-17s were loaded with paratroopers from the 509th and transported to Louisiana in order to simulate a potential combat situation.

“The reason the F-16s joined alongside the C-17s was, just as we would in combat… if there’s an air-to-air threat or air-to-ground threat, the F-16 is there to provide, basically, security to keep the troops in the aircraft safe,” Hudson said. “We say in the military, ‘we train like we fight’ so when you see F-16s paired with C-17s like you did today, that exercise there is really to train as we fight.”

Once at Fort Polk, the planes will conduct airdrops and low-level tactical training. Paratroopers and critical equipment will be dropped to simulate a joint forcible entry of the global response force. The crews and soldiers included active duty, National Guard and Reserve units.

The aircraft cleared the State House from the south and flew north over Columbia’s Main Street. Some spectators cheered, some were awestruck silent by the show of military power.

“The crowds here on the State House grounds were pretty robust and we certainly appreciate everyone coming out and watching some really cool airpower,” Hudson said.