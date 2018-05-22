SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Archie Parnell is refusing to drop out of the race for Congress a day after his own party called on him to do so

— Catherine Templeton introduced her choice for lieutenant governor, should she win the Republican primary for governor

— New research shows nearly half of South Carolina kids don’t meet fitness standards and 37 percent are overweight or obese

— Man charged with killing a York County Sheriff’s detective and injuring three other officers will spend the rest of his life in prison