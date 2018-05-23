Collaborative project using new data to combat childhood obesity in South Carolina

According to the SC FitnessGram project, nearly 37 percent of South Carolina’s K-12 students are obese or overweight and almost half of them do not meet health-related standards for heart and lung fitness when tested on physical activities such as brisk walking or running.

SC FitnessGram is a collaborative project between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC), the South Carolina Department of Education, the University of South Carolina and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation.

Foundation executive director Erika Kirby said the data will be used to shape and support quality physical education efforts in the state.

“We believe that by having this data, the state will be able to make better, more informed decisions on what the data is telling us,” she told South Carolina Radio Network.

It has long been known that South Carolina has an obesity problem, but this is the first time the state has compiled comprehensive data of this kind on K-12 students. “Especially we did not have data on their health-related fitness or their physical activities levels,” said Kirby.

The statewide FitnessGram software and the partners that have collaborated on this effort, there is now a way of tracking the problem and, more importantly, of coming up with ways to combat it.