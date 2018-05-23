Interstate 526 bridge temporary traffic pattern creating jams in North Charleston

The reversal of a single lane on the Interstate 526 bridge over the Wando River allowing traffic to flow in both directions on the eastbound side is creating traffic problems in North Charleston.

The Post and Courier reports that Mayor Keith Summey wants the state to change the morning time of its temporary two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 526 bridge over the Wando River.

Summy said North Charleston wasn’t even involved in talks about the move.

Even with traffic problems spilling over into North Charleston the South Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) has said that the two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes on the bridge was working out well.

Summey wants the two-way traffic to stop during the morning rush between 6 and 9 o’clock.

Other major highways that were jammed last week, like the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, got up to speeds that fall in line with historical averages according to the DOT.