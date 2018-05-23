Interstate 526 bridge temporary traffic pattern creating jams in North Charleston

North Charleston officials complain the reversal of a single lane on the Interstate 526 bridge over the Wando River which allowed traffic to flow in both directions on the eastbound side is creating backups miles away in North Charleston.

The Post and Courier reports North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey wants the state to change the morning time of its temporary two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 526 bridge over the Wando River.

Summey said North Charleston was not even involved in talks about the move, while Charleston and Mount Pleasant (cities which border the span) were.

Even with traffic problems spilling over into North Charleston the South Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) has said that the two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes on the bridge was working out well.

Summey wants the two-way traffic to stop during the morning rush between 6 and 9 a.m.

But SCDOT officials said that would not be practical. “We’d have to take (the crossover barriers) down during the dark hours in the night,” Traffic engineer Rob Perry told reporters. “We’d have to flush out the lanes in both directions. And, for driver expectancy, we don’t want drivers to be able to go both directions 21 hours a day and then for three hours not.”

Other major highways that were jammed last week, like the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, got up to speeds that fall in line with historical averages according to the DOT.