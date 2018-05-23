Man who killed York County detective, injured three other officers, agrees to life in prison

A man charged with murdering a York County Sheriff’s detective and shooting and injuring three other officers has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison.

47-year-old Christian McCall was sentenced to life with no opportunity of parole as part of a plea deal reached in court Tuesday morning. In exchange, prosecutors had agreed not to seek the death penalty against him.

Investigators say he ambushed the officers as they searched for him after a domestic violence incident roughly five miles northeast of York on January 16. Detective Mike Doty died from his injuries the following day, while the other three officers eventually recovered.

Prosecutors said McCall first shot Sgt. Randy Clinton as the K-9 handler and others searched woods around his home. Later that night, McCall opened fire with an assault rifle as officers approached a deck he was hiding underneath. The gunshots fatally wounded Doty and injured Sgt. Kyle Cummings of the York Police and Sgt. Bobby Brown of the York County Sheriff’s Office. Cummings and Brown returned fire, shooting the gunman and leading him to surrender.

McCall’s family said the former Army specialist snapped after a night of drinking and arguing with his wife. He’d had no previous criminal offenses beyond shoving a police officer 22 years ago. McCall apologized ahead of his sentencing Tuesday and said he has taken responsibility for his actions. He sat in a wheelchair during Tuesday’s proceedings as he recovers from his own injuries.

As part of his plea deal, McCall pleaded guilty to one murder count and three attempted murder charges