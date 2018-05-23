SC Ethics Commission dismisses candidate’s complaint against Secretary of State

The South Carolina Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint filed against the Secretary of State by a candidate challenging him in the Republican Primary.

South Carolina Representative Joshua Putnam, R – Piedmont, filed the complaint against Mark Hammond in January. Putnam claimed that Hammond significantly increased spending on his annual legitimate charities media campaign after Putnam declared his candidacy for the Secretary of State’s office.

“Last year I uncovered a massive failure of Secretary Hammond to perform his Constitutional duties,” Putnam said in a news release announcing the filing of the ethics complaint in January. In the complaint, Putnam accused Hammond of using public funds to aid in his election campaign.

In March, the South Carolina Ethics Commission notified Hammond it had dismissed the case via letter:

“The South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act vests with the Secretary of State certain duties including the investigation of charitable organizations and the ability to designate the head of the Division of Public Charities. It was through this division that information regarding charitable organizations was disseminated to the public. While the complaint alleges that this dissemination of information was done to raise your name identification during an election year, there does not appear to be any endorsement or mention of your campaign for re-election in the information disseminated by Division of Public Charities . . . The complaint is therefore dismissed.”

“The ethics complaint was quickly dismissed,” Hammond said. “The complaint stated that as Secretary of State I have the responsibility to protect charitable donors here in the state of South Carolina and that’s what I do.”

Hammond said the public service announcements are the responsibility of his office. He said the money to pay for the PSAs comes from the fines collected through his investigations of charities, not from his office budget.

“We have collected $1.6 million in fines from nonprofit organizations and I believe that’s largely because of the public service announcement,” he said. “And because of that, we get numerous calls and because of these calls, we’re able to make cases against these nonprofits.”

Of that $1.6 million in fines collected over the last five years, Hammond said his office gets to keep $200,000 to cover expenses accrued by the investigations and enforcement. The rest of the money, $283,000, goes into the state’s general fund.

The South Carolina Radio Network has reached out to Putnam’s campaign for a response and has not yet heard back.

Four candidates are running against Hammond: Republicans Nelson Farber, State Rep. Joshua Putnam, and Kerry Wood. Democrat Melvin Whittenburg also is running for the position.