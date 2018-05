Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. Henry McMaster is set to join his four GOP challengers in a debate tonight

— Mortgage servicing company bringing more than 1,000 jobs across the border from North Carolina into Fort Mill

— SC transportation officials will continue opening the remaining Wando River bridge to traffic in both directions, despite congestion

— State regulators allow water utility which lost a clean water lawsuit to pass on its legal expenses to customers