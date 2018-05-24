Man who supplied Kohlhepp with guns pleads guilty

An Upstate man has pleaded guilty to buying guns for convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who later admitted killing seven people in three different incidents.

Prosecutors said Dustan Lawson was an acquaintance of Kohlhepp who agreed to buy the weapons, despite knowing Kohlhepp had a previous felony conviction and could not legally possess the weapons. Kohlhepp had a prior kidnapping conviction in Arizona before moving to South Carolina. Lawson admitted buying at least 13 guns and five silencers over a four-year period, saying they were for himself when he was actually giving them to Kohlhepp.

Kohlhepp later admitted killing seven people over 14 years. He pleaded guilty to killing four people at a powersports store in Chesnee in 2003 and later killing three others on his Woodruff property since 2015. He was arrested after sheriff’s deputies found a missing woman inside a shipping container on the property who claimed he had murdered her boyfriend and raped her repeatedly. Kohlhepp is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Lawson pleaded guilty to 18 counts each of making a false statement to purchase a gun or silencer and transferring that weapon to a convicted felon.

He faces up to 360 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date, but will likely receive less for cooperating with investigators and pleading guilty.