Newly released documents cast suspicions on SCANA’s attempts to hide audit of failed nuclear expansion project

New evidence has been brought to light about a highly critical audit about the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project which is putting doubt on what SCANA executives have said over the past nine months.

The Post and Courier reports that SCANA claimed since last September that a 2016 audit of the abandoned nuclear expansion project at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County was done for a lawsuit against Westinghouse Electric, the main contractor.

Company executives insisted that the audit by Bechtel Corp. couldn’t be made public or reviewed by state lawmakers, state utility regulators or Gov. Henry McMaster. The governor’s office ordered that the report be released last fall.

Emails and documents indicate at least not initially, that SCANA was not planning to use the audit results to sue Westinghouse. The new documents were released Wednesday by the Office of Regulatory Staff.

The audit found many problems with the $9 billion expansion project and has been central to lawsuits accusing SCANA misleading investors.

SCANA claims those documents can’t be used against them.