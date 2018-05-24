SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State prison officials unveiled new technology they hope can improve their losing fight to stop contraband smuggling

— Office of Regulatory Staff asks regulators to force SCE&G to release documents related to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project

— Ethics Commission dismisses complaint filed against the Secretary of State by a legislator challenging him for his seat

— For the first time, a woman will be South Carolina’s full-time top federal prosecutor