University of South Carolina part of statewide effort to improve fitness among public school children

Researchers with the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health are part of a statewide project aimed at evaluating and improving the health of South Carolina’s children by stressing the importance of physical activity.

A study released this week found that nearly 37 percent of the state’s young people are obese or overweight and almost half of them do not meet health-related standards for heart-lung fitness.

Director of the Children’s Physical Activity Research Group at the Arnold School of Public Health, Russ Pate, told South Carolina Radio Network that he analyzed the data. “Look at these figures and make the decision that it’s time for us to act to make the changes that will result in our kids being more active, healthier and fitter.”

He said it’s time to take action. “I think we have a shared responsibility. That there is no silver bullet, single solution to this problem.”

Pate said bad health in children now can often be a problem for them later in life. “Negative health consequences associated with low activity manifest later in life, but the origins are often are in childhood.”

The university is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Education, the South Department of Health and Environmental Control and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation for the project.