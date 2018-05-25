Gas prices in South Carolina higher for holiday weekend travel

Gas prices jumped 12 cents over the past 14 days, and six-cents since last Monday, landing the national average at $2.93 the highest price point going into the Memorial Day weekend in years.

AAA Carolinas spokeswomen Tiffany Wright told South Carolina Radio Network it’s been a while since gas prices where this high over the holiday weekend. “We’re going to be paying the highest gas prices for Memorial Day weekend than we have since 2014.”

The spike has been felt in South Carolina where the average price per gallon is $2.63, which is eight cents higher over the last two weeks and up six cents on the week.

Wright said motorists will feel the spike at the pump, but higher prices won’t keep people from celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a road trip.

She said when you do take that weekend road trip be safe on the roads. “Put those phones away let the passenger be the navigator. Try to reach your destination as safely as possible.”