Governor signs bill to provide permanent funding for Exceptional SC program

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill Thursday that provides permanent funding for a program that helps parents of children with special needs pay for the education programs that best serve their children.

Previously, money for Exceptional SC Fund was included in the state budget via annual proviso votes. The bill signed by Governor McMaster makes funding for the Educational Credit for Exceptional Needs Children’s Education Fund permanent. Click here to read the law.

“They’ve operated under proviso now for years,” said Chad Connelly, Exceptional SC Executive Director. “So every school year they (parents) had to wonder will the Legislature pass the proviso in the budget so there was money available? This actually isn’t government money. This is taxpayers directing their state income tax dollars to a scholarship fund for special needs kids.”

Before signing the bill, Governor McMaster said there was not one legislator who voted against the bill.

“It’s not government doing something for the people but allowing the people to do something for themselves,” McMaster said. “It promotes love. It promotes education. It promotes generosity. It promotes all the good things that we read about in the Good Book. And what this law does is actually open the floodgates of love and potential and possibility and education to the children of South Carolina.”

“The governor made this act permanent,” Connelly said. “So these parents don’t have to wonder if the money and the scholarships are there. They just know it’s going to be there every year.”

Connelly said finding the most effective program for their kids with special needs and disabilities can be difficult for parents.

“It’s just gut-wrenching to hear what these parents went through because their kids, it’s not that they can’t learn, it’s that they learn differently,” he said. “Ans so when they find the school that teaches to that dyslexia need or autism need or whatever the challenge is, it’s a real big deal and there’s not a dry eye in the place when they start telling their stories.”

“Every kid deserves an opportunity,” he said.

Click here for more information on Exceptional SC or to donate to the fund.