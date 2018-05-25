SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. Henry McMaster signs bill which permanently authorizes a program which helps children with special needs pay private school tuition

— An SC Supreme Court decision means the public will not have the right to know how $60 million in taxes are spent statewide

— Democrats running for governor went after McMaster and each other repeatedly in Thursday night’s debate

— Two Greenville men plead guilty to running a marijuana distribution operation between the West and East coasts