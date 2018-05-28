Court reporters say South Carolina isn’t doing enough about unfilled positions

Another profession in South Carolina that is seeing shortages are court reporter positions. The Post and Courier reports that more than a quarter of the 130 positions are vacant and that individuals already working in the jobs said that officials need to do more to fill the open positions.

The South Carolina Court Administration oversees the stenographers.

Retirements and a lack of training programs have added to the shortage. However certified, experienced reporters who have applied for positions over the past 12 months have said that they either do not hear back from the courts or did not land an interview.

The newspaper reports that the interim director for Court Administration, said qualified applicants have turned down job offers because they did not want to move where an open position was or said that the salary listed at $40,538 for a position in Family Court and $46,777 for Circuit Court was not enough.

Without enough reporters, there could be delays in proceedings.