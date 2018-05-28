SCEMD warns state residents to prepare now for hurricane season

The South Carolina Emergency Management Divison wants residents to prepare now for hurricane season.

May 27-June 2 is designated “Hurricane Preparedness Week” in South Carolina.

“At the state level, we’re doing all sorts of exercises, putting out all sorts of material,” SCEMD Hurricane Program Manager Andrew Phillips said. “But it really starts with the individual. So we want people to be putting their disaster supply kits together and just be gearing up for hurricane season, downloading the South Carolina Emergency Management app.”

SCEMD will unveil its new app Tuesday. The agency’s annual Hurricane Guide is now available. You can pick one up at all Walgreens stores, SC welcome centers, or SCDMV offices. Click here to download the hurricane guide

Phillips said it’s important that residents know their evacuation zone. Some zones have changed, particularly in Dorchester County.

“We really want everybody, especially along the coast, to know your zone,” Phillips said. “That is what we’re going to continue to push. That is how we call for evacuations — it’s by zone along the coast and there are many ways you could do that, including the hurricane guide, the emergency management app, at SCEMD.org.”

The hurricane guide details useful information on what residents should do before, during and after the landfall of a major hurricane. Updated sections of the guide include new evacuation zones, tips on preparing for an evacuation, ways to stay connected during an emergency and steps to keep in mind when returning home after a major storm. It also includes how to prepare for a hurricane with your pets.

“[You] can actually go to our website, type in your address, and it will show you exactly what zone you are in along that coast,” he said. “That’s something that certainly we want everyone to know beforehand so we’re not scrambling around before the possibility of an evacuation trying to figure out what zone you’re in. It’s best to know that now.”

You also can sign up to receive code red alerts from the SCEMD via email, text alerts to your smartphone or via phone call.

As Alberto — the first named storm of the season — threatens the Gulf of Mexico coastline, Phillips said it’s never too early to prepare.

“Have your supply kits ready to go,” he said. “Have a plan in place with either family members or friends, to know if you do live along the coast, where are you going to evacuate if we do call for an evacuation?”