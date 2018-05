Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Authorities say woman confesses to killing the father of her children outside a Spartanburg County nightclub

— Greenwood’s mayor says controversial plaques on a segregated war memorial will be replaced by the end of this week

— Authorities say inmate being held in Cheraw City jail for public intoxication has died after hanging himself

— As Alberto comes ashore, SC emergency officials remind coastal residents to prepare for hurricane season here