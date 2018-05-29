Templeton has cash advantage over Gov. McMaster before South Carolina primary

With less than two weeks to go before the primary for governor, GOP challenger Catherine Templeton has an advantage over Gov. Henry McMaster in campaign cash on hand.

According to The State newspaper, Templeton has $1,052,762.53 available in her campaign account as of Monday, while McMaster had $769,101.24.

The governor raised more money overall. McMaster added $304,230 since the last filings on April 10, while Templeton raised $243,557.51.

In total, McMaster has compiled $4.3 million for the campaign, while Templeton raised $3.5 million.

The three other Republicans in the governor’s race, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Williamsburg and Greenville businessman John Warren did not file their pre-election reports as of Tuesday.

The reports were due 15 days before the June 12 primary however, the candidates have a five-day grace period.