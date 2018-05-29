University of South Carolina professor: Plan on evacuation rendevous with family *before* hurricane approaches

Now is the time to prepare for hurricane season.

Dr. Susan Cutter, director of the University of South Carolina’s Hazards and Vulnerability Research Institute says you need to have a plan for your family.

“That is to know who to contact if your family is in different places,” she said.

Cutter said social media is playing a role in communications during a hurricane. “You see this two-way street of communications from emergency managers using social media in a big way to communicate quickly.”

May 27-June 2 is designated “Hurricane Preparedness Week” in South Carolina. State officials have been placing a renewed emphasis on the storms after two came ashore in South Carolina the past two years: Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Tropical Storm Irma last year.

Cuto tter warned not forget about the simplest of preparation before a hurricane hits. “Plenty effort is given to make sure that you have gasoline in your car,” she said. “Particularly, for the younger generation, to have cash because if power goes out you can’t get to the ATMs.”

Hurricane season begins this week on Friday and runs until November 30. The Atlantic has had its first named storm after Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in the Gulf of Mexico last week. It came ashore near Laguna Beach on the Florida Panhandle on Monday.