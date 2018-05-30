GOP Candidate for governor John Warren chooses businessman as running mate

GOP candidate for governor John Warren announced his choice for lieutenant governor Wednesday.

Warren named Pat McKinney, a retired real estate developer as his running mate.

In 2014, McKinney finished second in the race for lieutenant governor but dropped out of a runoff with Henry McMaster. McKinney was an early supporter of Haley’s bid for governor, joining her team in 2009.

McKinney later served on Haley’s transition team, her finance team and was one of her appointees to the State Ports Authority.

“I am incredibly proud to announce Pat McKinney as my running mate,” said Warren. “Pat has a lifetime of business experience, he was a foot soldier for leaders like Jim DeMint and Nikki Haley, he is a leader in the faith community and he fought corruption in state government. He is the kind of leader I want by my side to bring conservative reform to our state.” Warren said in a statement released Wednesday.