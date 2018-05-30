Survey team confirms small tornado touched down near Cameron

Meteorologists have confirmed it was a weak tornado that caused minor damage in Calhoun County on Monday.

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 twister touched down just southeast of Cameron and did some damage to a church and community center.

“It was only on the ground for about three-tenths of a mile,” meteorologist John Quaglieriello said. “But, along its path, there were some uplifted trees, damage to a community center roof and garage door, a roof torn off a baseball dugout and metal roofing ripped off portions of St. John Baptist Church.”

No injuries were reported.

A NWS survey team confirmed the tornado after investigating the site on Tuesday. Investigators determined the tornado touched down near the Cameron Community Center just after 3 p.m. and traveled north-northeastward for 0.3 miles before lifting. They said the damage was consistent with an EF-0 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 80 mph.

Quagliariello said the remnants of Alberto passing west of South Carolina created the conditions for a small tornado to form. “Some of the wind east of the system caused stable conditions for weak, short-lived tornadoes to form,” he said. “And that’s what happened here.”